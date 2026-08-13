Box Office: Bobby Deol Crosses 1000 Crore In India Post-COVID With Jana Nayagan ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Bobby Deol saw a genuine resurgence in his popularity in the post-COVID era, all thanks to the grand success of Animal. That single appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film changed his career graph, leading to a string of big projects across languages. Most of what followed did not work at the Indian box office, but the cumulative numbers kept climbing regardless. With Jana Nayagan scoring almost 200 crore, Bobby has crossed the 1000 crore mark (net collections) at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Bobby Deol’s post-COVID box office journey

In the post-COVID era, Bobby has had seven theatrical releases so far. It started with Animal, which exceeded all expectations by doing a roaring business of 554 crore net at the Indian box office. His second release, Kanguva, marked his debut in the Tamil film industry, but it underperformed, earning only 70.37 crore net. Post-Kanguva, Bobby made his debut in the Telugu film industry with Daaku Maharaaj, which earned 91.23 crore net.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu also underperformed, scoring 87.25 crore net. After three south films, he returned to Bollywood with Bandar, but it could earn only 4.18 crore net. Alpha, his previous Hindi release, wrapped up its run at 59.29 crore net.

Jana Nayagan pushes Bobby Deol past the 1000 crore milestone

Before Jana Nayagan, Bobby Deol’s cumulative post-COVID net total at the Indian box office stood at 866.32 crore. With Jana Nayagan scoring a solid 194.35 crore net in 21 days, Bobby Deol has now reached 1060.67 crore net, comfortably crossing the 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Bobby Deol’s post-COVID releases (net):

Animal – 554 crore

Kanguva – 70.37 crore

Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 87.25 crore

Bandar – 4.18 crore

Alpha – 59.29 crore

Jana Nayagan – 194.35 crore (21 days)

Total – 1060.67 crore

What makes this milestone particularly striking is that it has arrived despite five of the seven films failing to work commercially. Animal alone accounts for over half of the entire tally, and Jana Nayagan has now become the second-biggest contributor.

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