Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 6: Likely to Recover Budget In 2nd Weekend ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut, Thudakkam, is heading for an impressive week 1 at the box office. The film, which was released in theatres on August 7, dominated any competition at the Kerala box office. The film is enjoying a clean run with no new Malayalam releases scheduled for Independence Day weekend. However, the film has been facing some competition from the Tamil action thriller DC.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 6 Days?

Vismaya Mohanlal‘s film has been steady during its first week at the India box office. The film earned 1.61 crore on its first Wednesday against a total screen count of 1,086. This was a slight increase against its Tuesday collection of 1.6 crore. Overall, the film’s net collection stands at 15.21 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 17.95 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed 13.90 Cr, pushing its worldwide gross to 31.85 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Thudakkam

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.25 crore

Day 4: 1.6 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Day 6: 1.61 crore

Total: 15.21 crore

Thudakkam Budget and Recovery

The film produced by Mohanlal‘s Aashirvad Cinemas was made on a modest budget of 20 crore. Thudakkam will undoubtedly recover its budget in its second week. Currently, it is 4.79 crore away from entering the safe zone. The film has also entered the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026, both in India and globally.

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 6 days.

India Net Collection: 15.21 crore

India Gross Collection: 17.95 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 76.05%

Overseas Gross Collection: 13.9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 31.85 crore

More About Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also marks the debut of Ashish Joeth Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor. Vismaya plays Meenu in the film, a martial arts expert, who puts her skills to good use when a devastating threat shatters her world. Mohanlal has a cameo in the film as Vismaya’s martial arts teacher.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

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