Karavali Box Office Collection Day 20: Can Raj B Shetty's Film Secure a Hit Verdict?

Karavali Box Office Collection Day 20: Is Kannada Film Headed For A Hit Verdict? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Raj B Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj’s Karavali has completed 20 days at the box office. The Kannada film has already recouped its investment and has proven profitable. While the film has slowed at the box office, it is still far from a hit. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film!

How Much Did Karavali Earn In 20 Days?

The Kannada action drama scored 2 lakh on its third Wednesday at the India box office. The film’s collection has been under 5 crore in the third week. The net total of Raj B Shetty‘s film in India stands at 7.69 crore, which equals 9.07 crore gross. The film did not earn overseas, which brings its worldwide total to 9.07 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of Karavali

Week 1 – 5.18 crore

Week 2- 2.36 crore

Day 15- 0.05 crore

Day 16- 0.14 crore

Day 17- 0.15 crore

Day 18- 0.03 crore

Day 19- 0.03 crore

Day 20- 0.02 crore

Total- 7.69 crore

Can Karavali Secure a Hit Verdict?

The Kannada film was reportedly made on a budget of 4.6 crore. Karavali has so far earned 7.05 crore. So, in 20 days, the film has registered a return on investment (ROI) of 3.09 crore or 67.17%. For the film to secure a hit verdict, it needs to have a 100% return on investment. At the current pace, Karavali is unlikely to score 100% ROI. Even with a good fourth weekend, the net collection might not be able to double before its theatrical run comes to an end.

Box Office Summary:

Budget – 4.6 crore

India net collection – 7.69 crore

ROI – 3.09 crore

ROI% – 67.17%

Verdict – Plus

More About The Film

Karavali is produced and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The film also stars Mitra, Sampada Hulivana, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, and Sushmitha Bhat. It was released on July 24.

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