DC Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Becomes 8th Highest Kollywood Grosser Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Arun Matheswaran’s directorial DC has taken the box office by storm and is set for an impressive week 1. Even during midweek, the film has sustained at the box office, with daily collections staying over 5 crore net in India. The Tamil action thriller is slowly surpassing one Kollywood film after another. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film.

How Much Did DC Earn Worldwide in 6 Days?

The film has been maintaining momentum at the box office. The daily collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut has not dropped below 5 crore. On its first Wednesday, the film earned 5 crore, a slight drop from its Tuesday collection of 5.55 crore. The film grossed across 4,715 shows in India, with an occupancy rate of 24.9%. The film’s total collection now stands at 37.5 crore, which equals 43.25 crore gross in India. Overseas, the film collected 1 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to 15.5 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 58.75 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of DC in India (Net)

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 5.5 crore

Day 6: 5 crore

Total: 37.5 crore

DC Beats Gatta Kusthi 2

DC has become the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 globally. The film has surpassed the worldwide total of Gatta Kusthi 2 in just 6 days. The Vishnu Vishal-starrer earned 57.36 crore. The film now needs just a little over 3 crore to overtake Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany and earn the 7th spot on the list. The film will achieve this at the box office by the end of week 1.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2026 (Worldwide gross)

Jana Nayagan: 321 crore* Karuppu: 314.79 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore DC: 58.75 crore* Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.36 crore Kara: 54.82 crore

*indicates still running in theatres

More About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, the film also stars Sanjana AK and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas. Lokesh plays Devdas while Wamiqa and Sanjana play Chandra and Parvathy, respectively. The film places the popular characters in a Tamil Nadu, where violence in pursuit of justice is normalized.

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