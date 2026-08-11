DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Recovers 100% Of Its Budget (Photo Credit – Instagram)



Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent release, DC, is unstoppable at the box office. The Tamil film marks the acting debut of the famed filmmaker. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has been enjoying a solid run at the box office backed by positive word of mouth. The film has recovered its budget in just 4 days and is headed for a hit verdict soon. Scroll more to read the detailed box office report of DC!

How Much Did DC Earn in 4 Days?

The action thriller, which has stellar music by Anirudh Ravichander, collected 4.4 crore on its opening day. The film saw significant growth over its first Saturday and Sunday, wrapping the opening weekend with a net total of 20.95 crore. On its first Monday, the film earned 5.7 crore net in India, representing 29.55% growth over its opening-day collection. The film further saw a 40% dip from its Sunday collection, which is a normal drop for a Monday. The film has collected a net total of 26.7 crore in India.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of DC

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.55 crore

Day 4: 5.7 crore

Total: 26.7 crore

DC Recovers 100% Budget

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer has recovered its full production cost in just 4 days. The film was reportedly made on an estimated budget of 25 crore. The film crossed the mark and is now headed for a hit status. At the current pace, the film can easily earn 100% return on investment, becoming a hit. The film will face competition from Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons starting August 14. However, both films have entirely separate audiences. Vishwanatah & Sons is pegged as a family drama, while DC is an A-rated action thriller.

DC Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 26.7 crore

India Gross Collection: 31.51 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 106.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 13.25 crore

Worldwide Gross: 44.76 crore

More About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, the film also stars Sanjana AK and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas. Lokesh plays Devdas while Wamiqa and Sanjana play Chandra and Parvathy, respectively. The film places the popular characters in a Tamil Nadu, where violence in pursuit of justice is normalized.

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