Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 4: All Set To Beat Lifetime Of Tovino Thomas’s Pallichattambi (Photo Credit – Instagram/X)

Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut, Thudakkam, had a solid start at the box office. The Malayalam film,, backed by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, has been receiving love from audiences despite mixed reviews. The superstar has also done a cameo in his daughter’s debut film. After its four-day collection, Thudakkam is all set to enter the top 10 highest Mollywood grossers of 2026.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn in 4 Days?

Vismaya’s debut film is having a good run at the box office. She plays a martial arts expert in the film, with her superstar father Mohanlal playing her teacher. The film, directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, opened at 2.55 crore, which is a great number for a debutant film. The film then saw growth on its first Saturday and Sunday, collecting 3.6 crore and 4.25 crore, respectively. On its first Monday, the film saw a 37.25% dip from its opening-day collection. The film brought in 1.6 crore on day 4, a 62.5% drop from the previous day. The film’s real test will be to maintain momentum through the week. The net total of the film now stands at 12 crore.

Day-Wise Collection Of Thudakkam

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.25 crore

Day 4: 1.6 crore

Total: 12 crore

Set To Enter The Top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026

With its net total of 12 crore, the film is less than a crore from beating Tovino Thomas‘s Pallichattambi. The Tovino Thomas starrer ended its lifetime run with a net total of 12.9 crore in India. On Tuesday, Vismaya’s film will overtake Pallichattambi to earn the 10th spot on the highest Mollywood grossers of 2026.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of all time(India net):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3:110.36 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi:36.97 crore Patriot:31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore

Thudakkam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 12 crore

India Gross Collection: 14.16 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 60 %

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 27.06 crore

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