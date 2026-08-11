Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut, Thudakkam, had a solid start at the box office. The Malayalam film,, backed by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, has been receiving love from audiences despite mixed reviews. The superstar has also done a cameo in his daughter’s debut film. After its four-day collection, Thudakkam is all set to enter the top 10 highest Mollywood grossers of 2026.
How Much Did Thudakkam Earn in 4 Days?
Vismaya’s debut film is having a good run at the box office. She plays a martial arts expert in the film, with her superstar father Mohanlal playing her teacher. The film, directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, opened at 2.55 crore, which is a great number for a debutant film. The film then saw growth on its first Saturday and Sunday, collecting 3.6 crore and 4.25 crore, respectively. On its first Monday, the film saw a 37.25% dip from its opening-day collection. The film brought in 1.6 crore on day 4, a 62.5% drop from the previous day. The film’s real test will be to maintain momentum through the week. The net total of the film now stands at 12 crore.
Day-Wise Collection Of Thudakkam
- Day 1: 2.55 crore
- Day 2: 3.6 crore
- Day 3: 4.25 crore
- Day 4: 1.6 crore
- Total: 12 crore
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Set To Enter The Top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026
With its net total of 12 crore, the film is less than a crore from beating Tovino Thomas‘s Pallichattambi. The Tovino Thomas starrer ended its lifetime run with a net total of 12.9 crore in India. On Tuesday, Vismaya’s film will overtake Pallichattambi to earn the 10th spot on the highest Mollywood grossers of 2026.
Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of all time(India net):
- Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore
- Drishyam 3:110.36 crore
- Aadu 3: 51.12 crore
- Athiradi:36.97 crore
- Patriot:31.6 crore
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore
- Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore
- Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore
- Prakambanam: 15.35 crore
- Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore
Thudakkam Box Office Summary
Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 4 days.
- India Net Collection: 12 crore
- India Gross Collection: 14.16 crore
- Budget: 20 crore
- Budget Recovery: 60 %
- Overseas Gross Collection: 12.9 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 27.06 crore
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