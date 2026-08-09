Thudakkam Worldwide Box Office: All Set To Top 10 Global Malayalam Grossers Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut acting outing, Thudakkam, has registered a promising surge at the theatrical box office, hinting at a good weekend. Following a steady start on opening day, Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial saw positive audience footfall over the weekend, pushing its 2-day worldwide gross past the 11.50 crore mark.

With solid international momentum and a notable spike on Saturday at home, the thriller is now just 7.44 crore away from entering the prestigious list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2026 Worldwide! Currently, the tenth spot is owned by Nivin Pauly‘s Mollywood Times.

Thudakkam Worldwide Box Office

In two days, Thudakkam earned a net collection of 6.15 crore at the box office in India. Overseas, the film earned a solid 4.5 crore, taking the total worldwide collection of the film to 11.76 crore globally! From the opening day to Saturday, the film took a good jump of over 48% with its net collection in India!

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Vismaya Mohanlal’s film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Total: 6.15 crore

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Drishyam 3: 241.92 crore Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.53 crore Athiradi: 68.27 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Balan: The Boy: 33.7 crore Chatha Pacha: The King Of Rowdies: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Mollywood Times: 19.2 crore

Thudakkam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 6.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.26 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 30.75%

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.76 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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