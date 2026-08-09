Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut acting outing, Thudakkam, has registered a promising surge at the theatrical box office, hinting at a good weekend. Following a steady start on opening day, Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial saw positive audience footfall over the weekend, pushing its 2-day worldwide gross past the 11.50 crore mark.
With solid international momentum and a notable spike on Saturday at home, the thriller is now just 7.44 crore away from entering the prestigious list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2026 Worldwide! Currently, the tenth spot is owned by Nivin Pauly‘s Mollywood Times.
Thudakkam Worldwide Box Office
In two days, Thudakkam earned a net collection of 6.15 crore at the box office in India. Overseas, the film earned a solid 4.5 crore, taking the total worldwide collection of the film to 11.76 crore globally! From the opening day to Saturday, the film took a good jump of over 48% with its net collection in India!
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Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Vismaya Mohanlal’s film at the box office (India Net Collection).
- Day 1: 2.55 crore
- Day 2: 3.6 crore
Total: 6.15 crore
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- Drishyam 3: 241.92 crore
- Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore
- Aadu 3: 121.31 crore
- Patriot: 80.53 crore
- Athiradi: 68.27 crore
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore
- Balan: The Boy: 33.7 crore
- Chatha Pacha: The King Of Rowdies: 33.47 crore
- Prakambanam: 20.86 crore
- Mollywood Times: 19.2 crore
Thudakkam Box Office Summary
Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.
- India Net Collection: 6.15 crore
- India Gross Collection: 7.26 crore
- Budget: 20 crore
- Budget Recovery: 30.75%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 4.5 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.76 crore
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.
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