Thudakkam Box Office Day 1: Vismaya Mohanlal Beats Brother Pranav Mohanlal's Debut Film's Opening

Thudakkam Box Office Day 1: Vismaya Mohanlal Enters Top 10 Malayalam Openers Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The legacy of Mollywood’s superstar Mohanlal continues to shine through his children at the box office. After Pranav Mohanlal established himself with successful outings over the years, his sister Vismaya Mohanlal has made her highly anticipated acting debut with the survival thriller Thudakkam, which has opened better than her brother’s film at the box office.

Pranav Mohanlal‘s debut film Aadhi opened to 2.16 crore net collection in 2018. Meanwhile, Vismaya has made a slightly better opening day collection. She has also managed to push Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I, Nobody out of the top 10 debuts of 2026.

Thudakkam Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, August 7, Friday, Thudakkam managed to register an opening day collection of 2.4 crore across 1,102 shows, recording an average theatrical occupancy of 42%. The film also managed to make an entry into the top 10 highest Malayalam openers of the year.

Check out the top 10 Malayalam openings of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Drishyam 3: 15.85 crore Patriot: 10 crore Athiradi: 6.07 crore Aadu 3: 5.95 crore Vaazha 2: 4.75 crore Kattalan: 3.05 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies: 3.4 crore Pallichattambi: 2.9 crore Thudakkam: 2.4 crore

Mounted on a budget of reported 20 crore, Vismaya Mohanlal’s film has recovered roughly 12% of its budget through its Day 1 collection. Helmed by Judy Anthany Joseph, the official synopsis of the film says, “When danger strikes, a young woman fights to survive through courage and determination. This grounded thriller examines resilience, hope, and life-altering choices.”

Thudakkam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 2.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 2.83 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 12%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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