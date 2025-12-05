Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, exceeded all expectations at the box office due to strong word of mouth among the audience. Now, after running successfully on the big screen for five weeks, it has taken an exit from theaters, thus making way for Mammootty’s Kalamkaval. In the theatrical journey, the film managed to enjoy smashing returns of over 200% against its low budget, leaving everyone surprised. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Released on October 31, the Malayalam horror thriller received positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fetched favorable feedback. Director Rahul Sadasivan was praised for executing a unique kind of horror film, surpassing his previous work, Bramayugam. It was also described as one of the best horror films to emerge from Mollywood.

How much did Dies Irae earn at the worldwide box office?

Due to positive reactions on the ground level, Dies Irae enjoyed a strong run despite several new releases. In India, it started its run at 4.7 crores and managed to multiply it almost nine times, earning a final sum of 41.35 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 48.79 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Even in the overseas market, Dies Irae performed brilliantly, earning 33.4 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 82.19 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 41.35 crores

India gross – 48.79 crores

Overseas gross – 33.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.19 crores

Box office verdict of Dies Irae

While the budget isn’t officially confirmed, Dies Irae was reportedly made on a budget of 13 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 41.35 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 28.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals 218.07% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 13 crores

India net collection – 41.35 crores

ROI – 28.35 crores

ROI% – 218.07%

Verdict – Super-hit

