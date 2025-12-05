Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles, has turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Due to Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein, the film got sidelined completely, and despite some positive reviews, it failed to make any sort of impact. In fact, it concluded its opening week with a net collection of less than 2 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Gustaakh Ishq earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Tere Ishk Mein exceeded expectations and pulled off solid numbers during the first week, thus attracting all the eyeballs. On the other hand, this Bollywood romantic drama got neglected during the entire first week. It started its journey on a poor note with just 50 lakh coming in. During the first weekend, it didn’t witness any surge and raked in only 1.3 crores. On weekdays, it managed to earn only 38 lakh.

Overall, Gustaakh Ishq ended its 7-day opening week by scoring just 1.68 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 1.98 crores. With the grand release of Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein still going strong, the film is out of most of the theaters and won’t make any significant earnings from now on. It is heading towards a lifetime collection of 2-2.2 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 45 lakh

Day 3 – 35 lakh

Day 4 – 7 lakh

Day 5 – 13 lakh

Day 6 – 10 lakh

Day 7 – 8 lakh

Total – 1.68 crores

It’s a major failure!

Reportedly, Gustaakh Ishq was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, the film managed to recover only 6.72% of the budget in the opening week, which is disastrous. Since it won’t even recover 50% of its cost (12.5 crores), the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

