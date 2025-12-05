Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra in key roles, has emerged as a failure in the first week itself, and it’s really heartbreaking. Despite receiving appreciation for its content, the film has failed to earn its due at the Indian box office and has become a disappointment for all those involved. By the end of the 8-day extended opening week, it managed to recover less than 40% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Tollywood romantic drama registered a decent start of 4.15 crores but failed to capitalise on it and made underwhelming numbers moving forward. In the 4-day opening weekend, it managed to earn only 14.6 crores. On weekdays, it added just 3.99 crores. Overall, it concluded the 8-day opening week at 18.59 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 21.93 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.15 crores

Day 2 – 3.1 crores

Day 3 – 3.65 crores

Day 4 – 3.7 crores

Day 5 – 1.3 crores

Day 6 – 1.05 crores

Day 7 – 90 lakh

Day 8 – 75 lakh

Total – 18.59 crores

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about the budget, Andhra King Taluka was reportedly made on a budget of 56 crores. Against this cost, it managed to earn only 18.59 crore net so far, thus recovering only 33.19% of the budget, and is far away from making a full recovery. Since Akhanda 2 has been postponed, the Ram Pothineni starrer will receive some relief in the Telugu market. However, considering its underwhelming pace, it will still struggle to avoid being a failure.

From the current position, the romantic drama needs to earn 37.41 crore net more to enter the safe zone, which is clearly out of reach.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Hits It Out Of The Park By Crossing 115 Crores, Becomes Dhanush’s 2nd Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News