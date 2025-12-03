Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra, is showing a steady trend on weekdays, but it’s of no use as the overall collection is on the lower side. Considering the budget of over 50 crores, the film is performing below par, and there’s no scope of bouncing back at the Indian box office. The only good thing is that it might save itself from securing a flop verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Tollywood entertainer witnessed a steady momentum on its first Tuesday, day 6, by scoring 1.16 crores. Compared to day 5’s 1.3 crores, it dropped by just 10.76%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 17.06 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 20.13 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.15 crores

Day 2 – 3.1 crores

Day 3 – 3.65 crores

Day 4 – 3.7 crores

Day 5 – 1.3 crores

Day 6 – 1.16 crores

Total – 17.06 crores

Might avoid a flop tag, but heading for a losing verdict

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film must recover 50% of its budget to avoid being a flop at the Indian box office. To recover 50% of the budget (56 crores), Andhra King Taluka will need to earn 28 crore net, which looks possible. However, it won’t escape a losing verdict. For those who don’t know, a film that recovers over half of its budget but fails to reach 100% recovery secures a losing verdict, and the same fate awaits the Ram Pothineni starrer.

Since Akhanda 2 arrives in theaters this Friday (December 5), the film will suffer a major dent in the show count, thus impacting the overall business.

More about the film

Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, Andhra King Taluka was released on November 27. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

