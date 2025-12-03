Zootopia 2 continues its reign at the top in the domestic box office rankings, and it is edging closer to beating one of the biggest horror blockbusters of the year. The animated sequel is set to achieve several milestones at the box office, including in North America. It is expected to cross $200 million at the domestic box office this upcoming weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated movie recorded one of the biggest Thanksgiving opening weekends in Hollywood history. Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg have been praised for their voice roles. It is destined to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, not just in Hollywood but overall.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on day 6 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest numbers, Zootopia 2 scored the third biggest Cyber Monday in North America. As per the data, the animated sequel collected $4.3 million with a decline of 82.8% from Sunday. It has also beaten Frozen 2‘s first Monday collections, remaining behind Moana 2 and Wicked. The domestic total of the animated film is $163.18 million after six days.

Set to beat The Conjuring: Last Rites’ domestic haul soon!

The Conjuring: Last Rites is one of the biggest horror movies of the year. It is the highest-grossing horror film of 2025 worldwide, but at the domestic box office, it failed to beat Sinners. The Conjuring 4 collected $177.7 million at the North American box office. The Zootopia sequel is around $14 million away from beating the domestic haul of the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starrer horror flick.

Zootopia 2 is currently the 14th highest-grossing film of the year domestically. After beating The Conjuring: Last Rites, it will move closer to 2025’s domestic top 10. $200 million is coming up this weekend, which is the film’s second three-day weekend. Globally, it has collected $589.3 million and surpassed The Conjuring 4 in its opening weekend. The animated movie was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $163.2 million

International – $426.1 million

Worldwide – $589.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office – Nears A Major Milestone As It Targets Quentin Tarantino’s Iconic Action Classic Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News