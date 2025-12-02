Avatar is one of the highest-grossing film franchises worldwide, with both films earning over $2 billion globally. Avatar: Fire and Ash is also tracking to open with solid numbers at the domestic total. It will help the film surpass the Mission: Impossible franchise’s domestic box office collection, and it will achieve this in its opening weekend alone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the Avatar franchise comprises two films, while the Mission: Impossible franchise has eight films, six times as many. Despite the immense popularity of the franchise, it is likely to be surpassed by James Cameron’s franchise at the domestic box office soon. It should be noted that the Cameron-helmed franchise is leading at the worldwide box office with its $5.2 billion-plus total collection, whereas the Tom Cruise-led franchise has amassed over $4.7 billion across its eight films.

Projected opening weekend of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Deadline reports that James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash could make around $110 million in its first weekend in North America. The early estimates for Avatar 3 suggest it may open anywhere between $100 million and $130 million. For comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water started with $134 million, so the new film is expected to open in a similar range. The first Avatar, meanwhile, had the smallest opening in the series with $77.02 million on its debut weekend. With that, the domestic total of the franchise will cross the $1.5 billion milestone.

The Avatar franchise is set to beat the Mission: Impossible franchise at the domestic box office!

The Avatar franchise has surpassed the Mission: Impossible franchise’s global box office collection and is now set to surpass the Tom Cruise-led film series’ domestic total. For the unversed, the Mission: Impossible franchise has collected over $1.2 billion across eight films at the domestic box office. The biggest contribution comes from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which collected $220.1 million during its domestic run.

Meanwhile, the Avatar franchise has only two films, and its domestic total is already $1.47 billion. The Avatar franchise is approximately $50 million away from surpassing the domestic total of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Since, Avatar: Fire and Ash is projected to collect minimum of $100 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, it will easily help the franchise beat the Mission: Impossible series’ overall domestic total.

More about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar 3 follows Jake and Neytiri a year after settling with the Metkayina clan, as they mourn Neteyam’s death. Their peace is shattered when they confront the Mangkwan clan — the fierce Ash People led by Varang — who have teamed up with Jake’s enemy, Quaritch, sparking a new wave of conflict on Pandora. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $4M Away From Surpassing Alien Vs Predator To Achieve A Significant Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News