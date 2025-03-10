Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, will hit the screens this year. After a wait of around three years, fans will witness Cameron’s visual excellence. Avatar 3 will be extra pleasing with a new tribe being introduced, and the director has dropped hints about its run time. Scroll below for the deets.

Both the Avatar movies are among the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. The first film was released in 2009. It was a groundbreaking phenomenon because of its use of 3D technology, motion capture, and CGI, which revolutionized the industry. The wait for the second film was over a decade and worth it. The Way of Water was released in 2022. The two films explored two different biomes of Pandora, and a new Fire tribe and a new biome will be part of the central part of the upcoming movie. There will be three sequels in the franchise, including the 2025 release.

In a recent interview with Empire [via Deadline], James Cameron shared an essential insight about Avatar 3’s runtime. For the uninitiated, the 2009 film Avatar had a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. The second film is around thirty minutes longer than the first, with 3 hours and 12 minutes runtime. Now, as per reports, the third installment will be longer than the second installment.

James Cameron said, “In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of Movie 2.” But according to him, Avatar 2 was moving like a bullet train: “We weren’t drilling down enough on character. So I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to split it.’ […] Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than Movie 2.” Therefore, Avatar 3 will so far be the longest in the franchise.

According to reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash will feature an antagonistic tribe of Na’vi referred to as The Ash People. They are said to have the ties to fire as opposed to water.

Avatar, released in 2009, collected $2.92 billion worldwide, claiming the #1 spot in the all-time grosser list. Avatar 2 was also a blockbuster at the box office with its $2.79 billion global haul. The second installment is the #3 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The anticipation for the third film is equally high, and it might recreate the same magic as the previous films. Avatar 3 is slated to be released on December 19.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Piercing Eyes Turned Into An Unexpected Challenge For His Oppenheimer Co-Stars: “It’s A Real Problem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News