Ne Zha 2 has surpassed the second highest-grossing MCU movie in just forty days. The Chinese feature has beaten Avengers: Infinity War to climb up the all-time worldwide grosser list. The film’s popularity sees no bounds, and to earn such an extreme amount in a single market is an unbreakable accomplishment. Scroll below for the deets.

Infinity War was released in 2018 and it featured an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Infinity War was a huge success at the box office, becoming the first superhero film to gross over $2 billion worldwide. The MCU movie collected $678.81 million in the United States and $1.37 billion overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the Marvel Biggie was $2.05 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. That title has now been snatched away by Ne Zha 2 with its unbelievable collections.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected another $10.7 million over 162K screenings on its 6th Sunday. Once again, the movie has registered the biggest 6th Sunday in a single market ever, dropping -45.1% from last Sunday. It has hit the $2.03 billion in China alone in just 40 days. Globally, the film has hit the $2.07 billion cume and surpassed Avengers: Infinity War. The Chinese juggernaut will beat the Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $2.07 billion global haul to enter the all-time top 5 highest-grossers list.

The Ne Zha sequel has collected $285K in pre-sales for today, its 6th Monday playing across over 141K screenings, losing 21k screenings from yesterday. Although it has slowed down at the box office in China but, despite that, it is earning winning numbers.

Ne Zha 2 was released in China’s theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

