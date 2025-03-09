Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati, has taken an exit from theatres. Since the film had merits, it was expected to do well at ticket windows, but unfortunately, it faced complete negligence from the audience. As a result, it couldn’t even go past the basic 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office and ended the run below the 60 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the Bollywood action thriller was theatrically released on January 31, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the performance of Shahid Kapoor was appreciated unanimously. It had a share of massy elements but that didn’t help in getting much traction. Since the buzz was also low on the ground level, the film was ignored by the audience.

Deva at the worldwide box office

Deva had a decent start in India by earning 5.78 crores. In the opening weekend, some jump was seen, but the overall collection was underwhelming, as 19.43 crores came on the board. The opening week ended at 28.17 crores. Afterward, the film didn’t add much numbers to its tally and eventually ended its run at 34.02 crore net after spending five weeks in theatres. Including taxes, it equals 40.14 crore gross.

Overseas, Deva earned a fair total of 19.22 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office run concluded at 59.36 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 34.02 crores

India gross- 40.14 crores

Overseas gross- 19.22 crores

Worldwide gross- 59.36 crores

More about the film

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva was inspired by the 2013 Malayalam film, Mumbai Police. It also featured Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav More. It was distributed by Zee Studios.

