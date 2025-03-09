With the booming trend of re-releases, we have witnessed some classics arriving in theatres and raking in wonders at ticket windows. Lately, films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tumbbad, and Sanam Teri Kasam were relaunched in theatres, and they all stunned everyone with their box office pull. Now joining the list is Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan, which has the potential to earn surprising numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Emraan Hashmi, under the banner of Vishesh Films, created a legacy that Bollywood movie lovers can’t forget. He delivered mass-appealing films one after another, all of which had chartbuster music albums as their strong points. One such is Awarapan, which was theatrically released in 2007. Also starring Mrinalini Sharma, Shriya Saran, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles, the film was a commercial failure.

While the film was declared a disaster at the Indian box office, the music album was a rage back then. Later, over the years, it found appreciation from the audience. The film became widely popular through TV and other digital platforms and became a classic cult. It’s also considered one of the best films of Emraan Hashmi, and there has been a demand on social media to relaunch it.

Finally, the wait is over. Reportedly, Awarapan is going to re-release in theatres. Considering its popularity, it looks like another success story in the making amid the trend of reruns. For those who don’t know, the film did a business of 7.76 crore net at the Indian box office. It came against a reported budget of 18 crores. As a result, it was declared a disaster.

Now, 17 years later, Awarapan can get its due and secure a success tag. If calculated, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is 10.24 crores away from recovering the entire budget. This is very achievable, and if the film earns a little over it, it’ll technically be a successful affair at the Indian box office.

