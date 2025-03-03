In an interview with News 18, Emraan opened up on feeling envious of other actors and how this feeling is very normal and could be experienced in any industry. He shared, “Envy engulfs me all the time. I’m envious of a lot of people and that’s a part and parcel of any industry. There’s always a perception of you and let’s face it, there’s always someone who you feel is better than you. And this feeling has got to do a lot with your temperament and the kind of person you are.”

He then added, “There’s always a battle in my head that a certain actor might have gotten a role I might have deserved it. I know that I could have done a better job at it because it’s a s** job that he did. There’s always this feeling. There’s always this narcissistic side to you when you feel that you could have done something better than others.”

Emraan Hashmi also confessed that regrets doing a film. “I did a film way back. I wouldn’t want to take the name because a lot of creative people were involved in it. It was a film made with the best intentions. It had a great script.

However, it turned out to be this god-awful film! I couldn’t even see it because the trailer itself was so cringe. It definitely wasn’t something I had signed up for,” he said.

