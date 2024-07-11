Emraan Hashmi is known for his unfiltered nature. Whether it is his ‘serial kisser’ image or filmy background, he’s never shied away from accepting the reality. He’s currently making noise about exposing awards shows in Bollywood, along with an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, who calls them “useless.” Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana and Emraan have worked together on many films. Their on-screen union began with Gangster: A Love Story (2006) and continued with Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and Ungli (2014). Unlike many of her co-stars, Ranaut maintains a cordial bond with Hashmi to date.

During a recent podcast with Subhankar Mishra, Emraan Hashmi was asked about his take on awards shows and whether he agrees with Kangana Ranaut, who called them “useless.” To this, he seemingly took a dig at his Raaz co-star as he responded, “Kyuki mila band ho gaya phir uske baad? Mujhe ek award mila I forget… for which I went to the award ceremony and mujhe iske baad iss cheez ka ek value pata chali ki iske peeche game kya hein. Agar aap perform kar rahe hein woh ek baat he… it is essentially a barter deal (Because she stopped getting awards? I forgot which award I got but I realized what goes on behind this, that if you perform for them its a deal).”

Emraan Hashmi continued to expose the dark reality of award functions, although he refused to diss them. He added that the barter deal could be good for any actor who wants to decorate their living room with trophies. But he personally feels there’s no value in receiving an award that’s not truly on the merit of your performance but based on a barter deal.

Well, we completely agree with Emraan Hashmi!

In another excerpt from the podcast, Emraan was asked about his equation with Kangana Ranaut today. To this, he responded that they’re cordial and share a great bond, just that they don’t meet as often now! Clearly, there’s no bad blood there!

