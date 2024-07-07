After nearly two decades of having differences with each other, actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, who became famous for their sizzling chemistry in Anurag Basu’s 2004 erotic thriller “Murder,” have finally reconciled. The two were seen hugging and posing for pictures together at a wedding reception in April this year. Despite Sherawat dismissing their feud as “childish” back in 2021, it took another three years for them to reunite publicly.

In a new interview, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the feud and their reunion. “It (the meet) was very warm and cordial. I saw her after a very long long time. I don’t think we had an encounter like that after I met her a couple of times after the release of Murder,” the actor told News18 in a chat.

Further about his fight with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi said, “We were young and stupid at that time. There’s a phase in life when your decision-making power is so limited and you are just so impulsive. Some things were said by her, some by me; they were mean. I think it’s just bygones and we also kept that aside long back. It was very nice seeing her. She was very warm, I too was.”

Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat In Murder

In News18’s rapid-fire round, when asked about one co-actor he wished he could work with again, Emraan Hashmi quickly named Mallika Sherawat.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the movies Selfiee, Tiger 3 and Ae Watan Mere Watan in 2023. The actor’s next release is titled ‘They Call Him OG’. The actor was also a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s Showtime web series. The first part released in March 2024. The second part of season one is all set to stream from July 12, 2024.

