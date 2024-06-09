The early 2000s were a very different era for Bollywood; there was much more competition, and feuds and rivalries were at an all-time high. Ashmit Patel, who starred in the Mahesh Bhatt hit movie Murder with Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi, is squashing controversial rumors about him. Actor Ashmit Patel claimed that during the promotion of their movie Murder, Mallika Sherawat deftly stole the spotlight from both him and Emraan Hashmi. Malika had accused Ashmit of trying to choke him, and this is what he has to say to the wild rumors.

The 2004 movie Murder became a massive hit, making stars out of Emraan Hashmi, Malika Sherawat, and Anurag Basu. The movie was controversial when it came out for its steamy scenes but achieved box office success. The Anurag Basu directorial also made headlines for the equation between its co-stars. Malika Sherawat had once accused actor Ashmit Patel of trying to choke her. Patel is now reflecting on the promotions and his time on set.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit Patel revealed that Mallika Sherawat overshadowed both him and Emraan Hashmi. He also recalled an incident where Mallika accused him of choking her. The incident prompted a reaction from the film’s director, Mahesh Bhatt. Ashmit explained that in Murder, his and Mallika’s characters were in a strained marriage, and he believed it would benefit the film if he maintained that tension off-screen as well. Consequently, even when Mallika tried to break the ice on set, he remained somewhat distant.

Ashmit Patel revealed, “Our characters were in a marriage of convenience. I tried to do some method acting, and tried to keep some distance from Mallika’s character. So, when she tried a couple of times to break the ice with me on set, I was a little bit distant. I wasn’t trying to be cold, but I wasn’t trying to be friendly so that I could keep that tension between us personally so that it would translate on camera. Maybe she didn’t understand that, or maybe I should’ve told her, or Anurag Basu, the director, to convey this to her…”

The former Bigg Boss contestant Patel recalled, “There was one scene where I had to choke her. I’d asked Naseeruddin Shah once what the correct way to choke someone on camera is, and he’d shared a technique with me where it would look like you’re putting in all your power but not actually harming your co-star. But after the shot was cut, she made a little bit of an issue out of it. Bhatt Saab came to speak to me and told me to apologize to her (Mallika Sherawat) . I said, ‘But I didn’t do anything. Let’s go watch the monitor, and if you feel I choked her, I’ll apologize. But if not, then she must apologize to me’. I didn’t get an apology…”

This tension apparently extended to the film’s promotions, where Ashmit was separated from Mallika Sherawat, who was paired with Emraan. He commented, “Mallika was ahead of her time and knew how to play the PR game. She took much of the credit for the film, which neither Emraan, Anurag Basu, nor I received. During promotions, I was sent to the less prominent publications, which left a bad taste in my mouth and upset me. But that’s the game.”

Ashmit also revealed that he hasn’t received any apologies yet. While Patel went on to star in multiple other films, he became well-known for his reality show appearances.

