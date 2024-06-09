Imran Khan is planning his comeback in Bollywood, and fans couldn’t be happier. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor went through major personal and professional turmoil in the last decade. He divorced his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, in 2019 and is finally breaking the silence on the subject. Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, Imran began dating Avantika at the young age of 19. He broke stereotypes and announced his relationship by citing examples of Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, who all tied the knot early and remained relevant. He married his long-time girlfriend in 2011 and welcomed their first child (a daughter) in 2014. Persistent trouble in paradise forced them to separate in 2019.

For years, fans kept wondering if Imran Khan had divorced his wife, Avantika Malik. She had given many subtle hints via cryptic posts on Instagram. However, the actor only confirmed his split in a recent interview with Vogue.

Divorcing Avantika Malik left Imran Khan devastated, and below are three big revelations made by the actor:

Emotional turmoil

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Imran confessed that he was emotionally and physically weak after he separated from Avantika. He shared, “Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn’t know if I could do that. I couldn’t even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pajamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetated.”

Child Custody

Many wondered if Avantika Malik was granted full custody of their daughter Imara. Imran Khan clarified in his conversation, “I did have parental duties, we split custody so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she is with me, it doesn’t matter how weak I feel, whatever it is, you have to get out there.”

Was Lekha Washington the home-wrecker?

Imran Khan also confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington a few months back. Unfortunately, his girlfriend faced unnecessary backlash after rumors broke that she was the homewrecker in their relationship.

Reacting to the same, I Hate Luv Storys actor previously slammed, “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”

It was also confirmed that Imran Khan indeed split with Avantika Malik in 2019. The decision was made in February. There are a lot of theories going viral about their split, but rumors are baseless unless confirmed!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Sameera Reddy Exposes The Dirty Side Of Bollywood! Was Almost Forced To Get B**b Job Done: “Sab Log Kar Rahe Hai… Aap Kyu Nahi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News