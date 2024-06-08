Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned out to be one of the landmark films in the career of Hrithik Roshan, and over the years, it has become a modern-day cult. However, the process of signing the film wasn’t easy for the actor as people who were close to him thought ZNMD would be a risky choice for the actor. Still, Hrithik decided to go ahead with it. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on 15th July 2011. It also starred Abhay Deol. Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the biggie opened to highly positive reviews, which got reflected at the box office as it emerged as a theatrical success. It earned 90 crores in India.

Back in 2021, Hrithik Roshan recalled how his father, Rakesh Roshan’s friends were concerned about Hrithik signing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as they thought that Hrithik wasn’t a main character in the film. During an interview with Times Of India, Hrithik shared, “I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake because I was playing one of the parts among the three characters, and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film.”

Hrithik Roshan further shared, “The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, ‘to hell with the status’, which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire.”

Thankfully, Hrithik Roshan decided to sign the film and the rest is history!

