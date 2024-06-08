Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho? Karan Johar reached out to his best friend, only to face a huge disappointment. The actress demanded an equal salary as Shah Rukh Khan and unfortunately, the deal fell through. Preity Zinta eventually played Naina’s role, but do you know Bebo gave her cold shoulders for years? Scroll below for the gossip!

Fans would know that Karan and Kareena did not talk for as long as 9 months due to the Kal Ho Naa Ho fallout. KJo tried his luck and called Bebo from the negotiation room, but she did not answer. To confess, one would possibly not imagine anyone else but Preity Zinta in the role of Naina.

In Season 1 of Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji graced the couch in the second episode. During a special segment, host Karan Johar played a clip from Preity Zinta. She blew gunshots as she began, “Thank you for Kal Ho Naa Ho, that is one thing I would like to say. Don’t hold me for it, she always holds me for it.”

Preity Zinta continued, “I don’t have any problem with her but I have a problem when she ignores me, I don’t like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan’s around (laughing). We’re both the actors of the film industry and we should just take a chill pill.”

Instead of Kareena Kapoor reacting to her claims, Rani Mukerji interrupted and shared a message for Preity. She reacted, “I think Preity talks too much. She should talk less, that’s the only thing I would like to tell her. She has an opinion about everything, she should just cut that out. Otherwise, she is really wonderful.”

KJo and Kareena made up when his father, Yash Johar, was undergoing treatment in New York in the early 2000s. They have been best friends since.

There seems to be no bad blood between the Bollywood beauties, too, as Zinta was recently seen praising Bebo’s film Crew on Instagram.

