We’ve reached the middle of 2024 and it’s almost unbelievable that these iconic movies are completing 30 years from the time they hit the cinema halls. The year 1994 was definitely a landmark one for the Bollywood industry. With power packed action, timeless romance, quintessential Bollywood drama and songs that have stayed on our playlists ever since, let’s take a trip down memory lane with these cinematic wonders.

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Directed by: Sooraj R. Barjatya

If there was one movie that redefined family entertainers and weddings at large, it was Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer revolutionized the genre with its depiction of Indian family values and relationships. The film broke multiple box office records, won awards everywhere and became a cultural phenomenon. With its elaborate wedding sequences and unforgettable songs like “Didi Tera Devar Deewana” and “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai,” this Bollywood blockbuster set a new benchmark as a multistarrer magnum opus.

2. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Directed by: Kundan Shah

Known as Shah Rukh Khan’s best character till date of an endearing lovably flawed Sunil, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one of our favorite SRK films. The story deals with the concept of ‘ek tarfa pyar’ and the youth of that era. The movie was a refreshing take from the typical Bollywood romances with happy endings and also featured a surprise cameo. The songs “Deewana Dil Deewana” and the dreamy “Ae Kash Ke Hum,” are still being covered by youtubers all over the world.

3. Bandit Queen

Directed by: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapoor was the controversy king when Bandit Queen was released. With its powerful characters and realistic biographical adaptation, the story about Phoolan Devi, who rose from the depths of oppression to become a feared bandit queen became the talk of the town. Seema Biswas’ portrayal of Phoolan Devi won her accolades for sure, but the fearless dialogues she mouthed and the nude scenes she did raised quite a few eyebrows in the censor board.

4. Dilwale

Directed by: Harry Baweja

Talking about the 90’s action romance films, Harry Baweja’s Dilwale was definitely a game changer for Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. This gripping tale of friendship, love, and revenge had some of the best songs including “Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye.” Ajay’s role as Arun Saxena proved his mettle as an actor.

5. Mohra

Directed by: Rajiv Rai

Talking about superhit action movies, Rajiv Rai’s Mohra still remains a classic. With chartbusters like “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” and “Tip Tip Barsa Pani,” Mohra definitely made a mark. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s never before seen chemistry made cinema goers flock to the theaters in hundreds. The film also starred Suniel Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. This commercial blockbuster had it all, a gripping plot revolving around crime, vengeance, and deception and keept audiences on the edge of their seats.

6. Anjaam

Directed by: Rahul Rawail

Anjaam starred Shah Rukh Khan in one of his most intense roles ever as the obsessive and vengeful Vijay Agnihotri. Paired opposite Madhuri Dixit, who delivered a powerful performance as Shivani, the film explored themes of revenge and justice. Directed by Rahul Rawail, the film was notable for its dark and gripping storyline. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the antagonist earned him critical acclaim, and the film is remembered for its dramatic twists and compelling performances. “Chane Ke Khet Mein” and “Badi Mushkil Hai” are iconic songs from this movie.

7. 1942: A Love Story

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

1942: A Love Story was a romantic drama set against the backdrop of India’s independence movement. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala as lovers caught in the tumultuous events of the time. The film’s mesmerizing music by R.D. Burman, included timeless songs like “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha” and “Kuch Na Kaho,” which continue to be cherished and reprised.

8. Krantiveer

Directed by: Mehul Kumar

How can one forget Nana Patekar’s “Ek Machar” dialogue from Krantiveer? This powerful social drama that delved into issues of corruption and justice was directed by Mehul Kumar. The film’s stirring dialogues and intense narrative resonated with audiences, earning it widespread acclaim. Nana’s compelling portrayal of Pratap Narayan Tilak won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

9. Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Directed by: Sameer Malkan

Main Khiladi Tu Anari paired Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in an action-comedy that became a box office hit. Directed by Sameer Malkan, the film followed the story of a police officer and a film actor teaming up to take down a criminal. The chemistry between the lead actors and the film’s humorous and action-packed sequences, along with catchy songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera,” made it a favorite among audiences.

10. Raja Babu

Directed by: David Dhawan

The 90’s were incomplete without a little bit of Govinda and his crazy comic timing. David Dhawan’s Raja Babu was a comedy-drama that showcased Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most loved screen pairs. Known for its humorous plot and lively performances, Raja Babu told the story of an adopted village simpleton who discovers his true identity. With songs like “Sarkai Lo Khatiya,” and “Pak Chik Raja Babu,” this one completes our quintessential 90s Bollywood list.

