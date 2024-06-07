The month of June has just begun, and there’s enough content to watch this weekend. From theatrical releases like Munjya to Maidaan dropping on OTT, the options are pretty interesting. In this article, we have shared the titles that you can binge on this weekend by yourself or your loved ones.

What To Watch This Weekend – OTT Releases

Amazon Prime Video

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s sports biographical drama based on Syed Abdul Rahim is now available to stream online. Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma, also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani.

Jio Cinema

Blackout

A new dark comedy movie has dropped on Jio Cinema. Blackout, directed by Devang Bhavsar, stars Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, and others.

Netflix

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller was released on Eid in theatres. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it can now be streamed on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The eleventh episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show releases this Saturday at 8 am. The next guests on Kapil Sharma’s show are Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Sift Kaur Samra and Mary Kom.

Disney+ Hotstar

The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte series dropped the first two episodes on Disney+ Hotstar. Created by Leslye Headland, the series stars Amandla Stenbeg, Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen.

Gunaah

It’s a Hindi revenge drama starring Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. Directed by Anil Senior, the first two episodes of Gunaah dropped on Disney+ Hotstar this week.

SonyLiv

Gullak Season 4

SonyLIV’s most loved family drama returns with a new season to warm your hearts. Gullak 4 stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta , Sunita Rajwar and Harsh Mayar.

What To Watch This Weekend – Theatrical Releases

Munjya

From the makers of Stree and Bhediya comes another horror comedy starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari. Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, released in theatres today.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

William Smith and Martin Lawrence are back to entertain you with their buddy cop action comedy. The fourth film has received a lot of positive reviews.

Well, these are the options we have suggested to you if you are wondering what to watch this weekend. It’s a fantastic blend of action, horror and endearing titles. Let us know what you plan to binge on this weekend!

