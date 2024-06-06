10 Best Indian LGBTQIA+ Films That Ditched Stereotypes And Represented The Community In An Earnest Manner

Bollywood has come a long way when it comes to the portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ community on screen. While independent and art cinema was always known to embrace queer characters with sensitivity, commercial cinema has finally followed the suit and has started representing the community authentically.

Over the years, there have been several Indian films that have masterfully depicted the painful struggles, the beautiful romances, and the countless trials and tribulations faced by queer people. Here are the 10 best Indian LGBTQIA+ films that have impressed us with their earnest portrayal of the community.

1. Aligarh (2015)

Aligarh tells the heartbreaking true story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University, who was sacked from his position on the grounds of ‘morality’ for being gay. Siras was forced to come out after some locals invaded his home and found him in bed with another man. Journalist Deepu Sebastian then decides to help him and the matter is brought to court. Director Hansal Mehta presented the story with utmost honesty and sensibility. Also, full marks to Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao for their nuanced portrayal of Ramchandra and Deepu, respectively.

2. Kapoor and Sons (2016)

One of the first few commercial films to step away from the stereotypical portrayal of queer characters, Kapoor and Sons wonderfully shows a man at peace with his sexuality, whose urban family tries to come to terms with it. This film about a dysfunctional family has some heartfelt moments, especially when the mother discovers that her son is homosexual. The icing on the cake is the amazing ensemble, comprising Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt.

3. Fire (1996)

Back in 1996, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das broke the norm by starring as a lesbian couple in Deepa Mehta’s Fire. The film follows two women, married in the same household, who grow closer while being stuck in loveless marriages. Touted as one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to portray same-sex romance, Fire was met with protests by a section of the crowd at that time and started a much-needed conversation about the rights of gay and lesbian people.

4. Moothon (2019)

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon is a Malayalam film that chronicles the journey of a 14-year-old teenager from Lakshadweep who travels to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar, but gets embroiled in the world of drugs, prostitutes, and trafficking. While being in Mumbai, he learns that his brother had fallen for another man, Ameer and had left home years ago. The film breaks stereotypes around same-sex love with the intense romance between Akbar (Nivin Pauly) and Ameer (Roshan Mathew).

5. Memories in March (2010)

Sanjoy Nag’s Memories in March revolves around a single mother named Arati Mishra, who grapples with her son Siddhartha’s sexual identity after his death. As she learns that her late son had a secret lover, Ornob, she confronts him but eventually, the two form a heart-touching bond. Set in Kolkata, the film explores themes of acceptance, grief, and self-discovery. Deepti Naval and Rituparno Ghosh gave powerful performances in the movie as Arati and Ornob, respectively.

6. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan blended family comedy with gay romance and portrayed queer relationships in an entertaining yet authentic way that made the concept easier to comprehend for even small-town folks. The movie revolves around Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), who are in love with each other but the latter’s family disapproves of their relationship. Also starring bundles of talent like Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, the film became a box office hit and was appreciated for its social commentary draped in a light-hearted narrative.

7. My Brother…Nikhil (2005)

Starring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri, Onir’s My Brother…Nikhil follows an aspiring swimmer named Nikhil (Sanjay) whose life turns upside down when he is diagnosed with AIDS. As he is thrown out of his house, he gets support from his sister, Anamika (Juhi), and his boyfriend, Nigel (Purab Kohli). With its engaging narrative, the film was credited for making a large section of audiences aware of HIV and AIDS, and was also lauded for its sensible portrayal of homosexuality.

8. Margarita with A Straw (2014)

Remembered for Kalki Koechlin’s stellar performance as a girl with cerebral palsy, Margarita with a Straw tells the story of Laila, who falls in love with another woman. As she struggles with her condition and copes with her sexuality, Laila gets a new perspective on life. The Shonali Bose directorial treats the lesbian relationship as a natural part of Laila’s personal growth and touches upon the themes of self-love, inclusion, and self-acceptance, without being preachy.

9. Darmiyaan: In Between (1997)

One of the lesser-known LGBTQIA+ films, Darmiyaan: In Between follows an actress, Zeenat Begum, who gets to know that her son, Immi, is a eunuch. She leaves the boy with his grandmother and starts wasting her life away on alcohol. However, her son endeavors to save her life. Despite societal taboos, the film fearlessly explores identity, acceptance, and love. Kirron Kher as Zeenat Begum and Arif Zakaria as Immi have given performances of a lifetime in this Kalpana Lajmi directorial.

10. Just Another Love Story (Arekti Premer Golpo) (2010)

One of the final films of Rituparno Ghosh, Just Another Love Story, titled Arekti Premer Golpo in Bengali, follows a transgender filmmaker who travels to Kolkata to make a documentary film along with his partner. However, he has to face discrimination at the hands of society, which leads to mental trauma. Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, the film gives the staunch message of not to confine oneself to labels and live life authentically.

