India's first transgender model Nikki Chawla: Things changed for good in the last 10 years

India’s first transgender model Nikki Chawla is happy with the recognition and acceptance the LGBTQ+ community has received, especially over the last 10 years.

“Earlier, I just knew two words — gay and lesbian — and it was only when I turned 17 or 18 that I got to know much about it,” Nikki Chawla said.

Nikki Chawla adds: “I was in Delhi when someone asked me if I am from the LGBTQ community, at first I was like which community is this, then later I learnt about it. If we compare the last 10 years, it’s been 10 years for me also wherein I openly spoke about myself, too. Things have changed for good in the last 10 years because that was the time when our fight started.”

Nikki Chawla also said, “So, over the years people’s thinking has changed because of the way some people from our community shared their thoughts and educated the people. And thanks to the media, too, who showed the real thing and not some spiced up drama.”

