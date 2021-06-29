Actress Zareen Khan gave content-driven performance a serious shot in her latest release “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”. She now hopes to get meaningful roles rather than just put make-up on and look glamorous.

“I have been offered a couple of different types of roles, I am keeping my fingers crossed,” she says.

Zareen Khan hopes that people see her in a different light after her stint in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. This project is an offbeat, OTT-released film about a gay man and a lesbian woman, and their self-discovery on a road trip.

“I hope people see me in a different light and they do offer me roles that I really want to do — meaningful roles rather than just putting on make-up and looking hot. I want to do much more than that,” Zareen Khan said.

The actress recently spoke about being asked to put on weight for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer Veer (2010) by “experienced people.”

Zareen Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which released on Zee5 a while back.

