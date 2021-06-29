Radhika Apte is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in both independent cinema and commercial cinema. Her impressive body of work has been praised by many. But did you know she once had to perform phone s*x in an audition for a film? Scroll down to know.

The actress is known for playing interesting characters in her films, and looks like her journey into Bollywood was no less amusing. The PadMan actress once appeared on Neha Dhupia’s BFFs with Vogue along with Rajkummar Rao and spilled the beans on this peculiar audition.

Radhika Apte revealed that her audition for Dev D was the weirdest one of her life. She said, “I had to have phone s*x for the audition of Dev D. I used to live in Pune. At that time, I had never had phone s*x ever. And I had to do it in front on everybody. But I did it, and it was great! It was great fun but I didn’t get the part, clearly.”

Radhika was at her candid best during the conversation on the show. The actress even revealed that she had had a crush on one of her co-stars but refused to reveal the name when Neha prodded further.

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Hindi-language crime thriller drama Raat Akeli Hai which is directed by Honey Trehan. She was seen romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film. Currently, the film is streaming on Netflix. The film received widespread positive reviews for its performances and direction.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also earned a Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards and the film also bagged Best Film at the ceremony.

So what do you think about Radhika Apte’s candid confession about the audition? Let us know in the comments.

