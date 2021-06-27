Radhika Apte is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood who has an impressive body of work to her credit. She is well known as the gutsy woman of the industry and never shies away from expressing her opinions. But did you know she once called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput an overrated actor? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2018, the Padman actress appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Vogue BFF, with Rajkummar Rao and had dropped some major burns to the film fraternity. The actress had something to say about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which will leave you to shell shocked.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao played a series of fun games and revealed their opinions about fellow industry members during the show. Neha Dhupia asked Radhika to name an actor which she considers an overrated in Bollywood. The latter had the option of either answer the question or gulped down a shot of chilli. But the Parched actress didn’t shy away from answering the question and rather answered. She initially hesitated for a minute and shot back with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Radhika was then asked another tricky question as to which actor in her opinion needs acting classes more than gym sessions. The actress answered Sooraj Pancholi.

Quite candid, isn’t it?

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, chose the diplomatic route and refused to invite the controversy. The Newton actor was sensitive to spicy food but still, he preferred to kill himself with chillies rather than giving controversial answers.

Well, all of the stuff Radhika Apte said in good humour but we hope the actors and their take it in good spirits. Remember how Karan Johar’ ‘rapid fire’ questions on Koffee With Karan often created several controversies post the show?

