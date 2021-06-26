Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is undoubtedly Bollywood’s one of the most iconic films and the characters are love. One more iconic thing in the film is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo and her sass is intact in the younger version played by actor Malvika Raaj. But the young star parted way from the industry for a brief period and is now starting her second innings in the tinsel town.

Advertisement

Malvika Raaj is the daughter of filmmaker Bobby Raaj and granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj. The actor is now opening up on making a comeback to the game and what kept her away from the camera for so long. She thanks her parents for making the decision of keeping her away from showbiz and make her focus on more important things. Read on to know everything you should and also what Raaj exactly has to say.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan times, Malvika Raaj said, “There were offers, but I was a very notorious child. My family really wanted me to concentrate on my education and focus on that. Acting would have really distracted me in my schooling days. I didn’t want to be one of those child actors who drops out of school. If I was a brilliant student, then probably my parents would have allowed me to act,”

After that, she goes on to elaborate that now she realises that it was a wise decision her parents took of prioritising her studies. “I’m glad they didn’t let me do more films. But my training in dance, diction and everything went on in the side,” she said.

Hailing from a family that is marinated in Bollywood, the common perception is Malvika Raaj must have got it easy, or used the influence to her good. She says, “I used to visit my dad’s film set when I was a kid. So, I was exposed to the behind the scenes culture but not in terms of getting work. I’ve given auditions for films, and ads. I’m here on my own, I’ll make it on my own,” she asserts confidently.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 Fake Romantic Stories Exposed – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal & Other Bonds Are All For TRPs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube