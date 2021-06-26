Indian Idol 12 has been in the limelight for a long time. Unfortunately, the reasons are not all favourable. The show has been receiving a lot of backlash over its sob stories. Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya amongst others exposed the show as well. Now, it is Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other romantic angles that are been exposed. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

Previously, it was Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s jodi that the makers kept rooting for. Adding to the drama were Sayli Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal. Many find the idea of a possible love confession in the upcoming episode ‘bizarre.’ And why not, Indian Idol is supposed to be a singing reality show and not Splitsvilla!

Advertisement

Now, a source close to Bollywood Life has busted Indian Idol 12 makers. “Honestly, it is going a little overboard. These people are definitely not in any kind of real romantic relationship or so,” they inform.

But how do the makers even form these bonds? “I guess the programme content is determined by the kind of bond they see off-sets between the contestants. Also, some fans have made jodis of these singers. That has kind of prompted these ideas from the content team. Also, due to the lockdown, there are too many curbs due to which people are unable to experiment with new ideas. Seeing that such content is working, we guess that it is being encouraged. However, there are many who feel that the programming team needs to answer some questions,” adds the source.

Indian Idol 12 is doing it all for the TRPs. “The content team is making the show seeing the camaraderie. There is definitely a bond but everything is just too OTT on TV. But the contestants do not seem to mind. Everything is fair in the game of TRPs,” the report concludes.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 1 Box Office: Crushing Baahubali 2 To Being Widest Sandalwood Release – Revisiting The Record Book Of Yash’s Crime Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube