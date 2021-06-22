Indian Idol 12 has been in the news recently for more negativity than positivity. While the show is still garnering good viewership during its weekend episodes, the singing reality show has also been receiving severe flak on social media, especially due to Himesh Reshammiya and the special episode dedicated to Kishore Kumar.

Amid all this, the makers of the talent show are now all set to host another special episode. To be aired this weekend, the episode will be dedicated to Javed Akhtar. The veteran writer, lyricist and poet will grace the show and have a blast with the host, judges and contestants. Read on to know more details about the episode.

As reported by Bollywood Life, the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will see the lyricist and Shayari king, Javed Akhtar, grace the show. The makers of Indian Idol will be curating a special episode where viewers will be able to witness the magic of Javed Akhtar’s penmanship. As per the report, this special episode is called ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’.

The surviving contestants of Indian Idol 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, Md Danish, Nihal Torro, Shanmukha Priya and Arunita Kanjilal, will be seen crooning some of Javed Akhtar’s chartbuster songs. The participants will also be seen getting a lot of tips and guidance from the veteran writer-lyricist.

The reports also revealed that he would also be seen indulging in fun and candid conversations with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya as he shares some instances from his yesteryears. As per his usual self, host Aditya Narayan will be seen adding loads of fun and merriment in the episode.

The ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’ episode will telecast this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV. For more news about Indian Idol 12 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

