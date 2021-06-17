Indian Idol 12 stars, right from Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar to Himesh Reshammiya enjoy a huge fanbase. Each one of them is really successful in their careers and has a massive army of fans rooting for them! And this is exactly what helped them earn unprecedented fame over the years. But have you ever seen their pictures before they earned stardom? It’s exactly the treat we’ve got for you today!

From Aditya Narayan to Himesh Reshammiya – check out pictures of Indian Idol celebs from the early days of their career:

Neha Kakkar

The Saki Saki singer has clearly come a long, long way. She began her singing journey performing at religious events. Fun fact: She was just 4-year-old at that time! Neha Kakkar tried her luck when she participated in Indian Idol 2. She may not have won the title but clearly, she’s a winner in life today! Check out a picture of hers from the audition for the singing reality show:

Himesh Reshammiya

Many wouldn’t know but Himesh Reshammiya began his journey by producing TV series. It was his father who was supposed to work with Salman Khan for a film. Things may not have worked out there, but Salman once heard a composition of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer and there began his successful journey!

Aditya Narayan

A star kid who made it on his own! Aditya Narayan started as a playback singer in the Nepalese film Mohini. He went onto sing with Asha Bhosale in the film Rangeela. Just not that, he even tried his hands on acting with several films like Pardes, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others. Check out one of his scenes from the Salman Khan film below:

Anu Malik

Anu Malik was amongst the rare ones to have started his journey directly as a music director. And that also marked his collaboration with the legendary Asha Bhosale. Soundtracks marked a major part of his journey until he gained unprecedented fame in 1993 for Phool Aur Angaar. Ever since there was no going back!

Clearly, the Indian Idol 12 stars witnessed their struggling journeys but made it through against all odds!

