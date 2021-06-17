Neena Gupta has currently been grabbing all the eyeballs. She recently released her biography Sach Kahun Toh, which was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan. From her love life to her professional career, the actress has made a lot of personal revelations. The latest one is about Subhash Ghai and how the director demanded her to wear a heavily padded bra during the shoot.

Everyone is aware of the dance number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khal Nayak (1993). The song is a rage to date and still a part of many playlists. While it seemed all sultry and nice on-screen, the situation behind the curtains was a little different!

Neena Gupta recalled in her biopic, “When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it.”

The actress then revealed how she was presented before the director for costume approval. Neena Gupta continued, “They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled.”

But Neena said she understood that it was all professional! She concluded, “It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualized something…bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director”

Neena Gupta has clearly come a long way! More power to her.

