Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be a lot of fun this year. Unlike most seasons, the contestants are so close that they keep sharing squad goals on social media. From Varun Sood posing with Vishal Aditya Singh to Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari oozing out friendship goals, we love it all! Anushka Sen has been a major part of the gang too but recent reports suggest she has tested positive for COVID-19. Read on for details.

If one follows the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, they would often see Anushka in most of the posts. She is even seen creating fun reels with Aastha Gill and posing with Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi and others. Now, it seems the makers have witnessed a huge roadblock has the Baal Veer actress has tested positive for coronavirus.

As per recent reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers conducted a precautionary test on Monday. The tests often keep taking place to maintain the safety of cast and crew members. While the rest of the contestants were negative, Anushka Sen tested positive for the virus.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Anushka Sen has been sent for isolation, while the rest of the crew members continues to shoot! But her social media game narrates a whole different tale.

Anushka has been quite active on her Instagram. She posts almost every day. It was just yesterday when she shared a reel of attempting a viral Insta trend. The beauty looks all well and one will have their apprehensions because COVID is generally known to weaken people.

Another aspect remains the fact that the actress has been posing a lot from her room. Is that possibly because she has mild symptoms and might just need a week to recover? All of it could also just be a coincidence! Now, that’s something only the makers or Anushka Sen could herself clarify!

