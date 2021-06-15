Nikki Tamboli is on cloud nine. The actress, who became a house name during her stint in the Bigg Boss 14, is currently enjoying herself shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. While the first promo of the Rohit Shetty hosted show released on Saturday, we spoke exclusively to Nikki to ask her about her journey till now on KKK 11.

Advertisement

During the exclusive chat with Koimoi, Ms Tamboli got candid about her fears, her rapport with her co-contestants and even the budding romance on the reality show. Interested to know all that? Well, scroll down as we have it all.

Advertisement

When we shared with her that the news that the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be out hours after our conversation, Nikki Tamboli was super excited but also nervous. When asked about titbits about the show in an over-dramatized manner, she said, “Mat pucho, mat pucho, mat pucho.”

But on being asked to summarize her journey shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to date, Nikki Tamboli got candid and said, “Khatron ke Khiladi naam sunke hi darr lagne lagta hai.” She continued, “Everyone is brave here. Everyone has got their plus points, their strong points. But mai jitna darti hu, utna koi nahi darta. Bus itna bata sakti hu.”

Talking about her phobias, Nikki Tamboli said, “Muje har cheez ka phobia hai.” Elaborating further, she said, “Main first floor pe rehti hu aur neeche nahi dekhti. Muje usse bhi daar lagta hai.” When her Kalla Reh Jayenga co-star Jass Zaildar said that Nikki is a focused person who does what she wants to do, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, “Agar muje kuch nahi karna hai toh nahi karugi.” Asked if she aborted any stunts on the show, she laughed it out and said to wait for the show.

Talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants and the rapport she shares with them, Nikki Tamboli shared, “Hum log ek saath shoot pe jaate hai, ek saath aate hai. Shoot ke baad we chill together, so obviously har insaan ke saath alag alag bonding ho jati hai.” She added, “I’m close to Aastha (Gill), Sana (Makbul), Arjun (Bijlani), Rahul (Vaidya) toh hai hi, Abhinav (Shukla) toh hai hi, even Vishal (Aditya Singh) is a nice guy. Meri sab ka saath alag alag bonding hai.”

Talking about the romances budding on the sets of the reality show, Nikki added, “Kiska kiske saath kitni deep bonding hai, kitni achi dosti hai, yeh toh bus waqt hi batayega. You guys will know that very soon.”

Check out the video here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exclusive content.

Must Read: Pearl V Puri Granted Bail In Rape Case Involving Minor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube