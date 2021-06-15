After spending over 10 days behind bars, television actor Pearl V Puri can now breathe a sigh of relief. As per multiple media reports, the actor has been granted bail after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Pearl was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a minor’s father accused him of s*xually assaulting his daughter. Read on to know the details we have regarding his bail.

As reported by Spotboye, the actor is now out of jail after spending 11 days in judicial custody. Confirming the same, the actor’s lawyer Jitesh Agarvwal told the entertainment portal, “Yes, he has been granted bail by the Vasai Sessions Court.”

Talking about Pearl V Puri’s efforts to get bail in this rape case allegation, on June 5, he was presented to the Vasai Court, but his bail plea was rejected, and he was sent into judicial custody. On Saturday, June 11, Pearl was once again presented to the court for a hearing session, but his plea was rejected once more. Today, June 15, Puri appeared in the sessions court for the third time, and he finally managed to secure the bail.

For the unversed, the minor’s father, in his FIR, claimed that Pearl and a few others s*xually assaulted his daughter while her mother was busy shooting. As per the complaint, the incident took place on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Bepanah Pyaar Hai. Ever since, there have been many twists and turns in it. While the alleged victim’s mother has said she supports Pearl as he is innocent, the minor’s father has been demanding strict actions to be taken against him. Many celebs came forward and stood by Pearl’s side and said that he is innocent.

Pearl V Puri gained immense fame as the main lead in shows like Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar.

