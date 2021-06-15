Shaktimaan, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari Or Shararat- Which Hit Indian Fantasy Show Is Ranking Higher On IMDb?

The kids in the ’90s have been very lucky to enjoy some best stuff from Indian television. Not technically superior but the shows had an innocence that used to stuck an immediate chord. To name few gems out of many, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Shaktimaan, Son Pari and Shararat make it to top of the list.

Advertisement

Those were the days when IMDb didn’t have its existence and one wasn’t very involved in ratings and all that stuff. But today, as we are in an era of critics and rating charts, let’s take a look at how our beloved fantasy shows are faring, just for the fun sake.

Shaktimaan (1997)

Advertisement

Shaktimaan remains at the top. The show starring Mukesh Khanna in a lead still has its fans in large numbers. Thanks to YouTube and other streaming services, fans are getting to relish golden memories. On IMDb, the show is rated at 8.2 out of 10. It has been rated by over 4,000 people.

Shararat (2003)

Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Mahesh Thakur and others have fan bases of their own, thanks to this evergreen sitcom. The concept of magic was a big hit back then, and the show too had enough funny characters to keep one hooked. It has a rating of 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. It’s been rated by 1,400 voters.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2000)

Shaka Laka Boom Boom saw two different faces in a lead. First, it was Vishal Solanki playing Sanju. Later he got replaced by Kinshuk Vaidya. During its time, the craze of the magic pencil was huge and many even believed it to be true. Thanks to an appealing concept and great performances, the show was a huge hit. It has a rating of 7.2 out of 10. It’s rated by 1,200 people.

Son Pari (2000)

Son Pari seals the top 4 list. Not just Fruity and Pari, but each and every character had its own charm. Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande led show has a rating of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. It has been voted by over 700 people.

Must Read: Pratyusha Banerjee’s Boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh Slams Vikas Gupta Over Dating Claims: “Pratyusha Would Have Slapped Him…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube