Indian Idol 12 has lately been under the radar for all the wrong reasons. It all started with Amit Kumar calling out the poor performances of the contestants during the Kishore Kumar special episode. The tribute made by Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar left the viewers disappointed too. Ever since Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya amongst others have slammed the makers too. Owing to it all, one can only witness trolls on Twitter.

Every now and then, the show trends for performances of the contestants or the judges. Recently, during the Himesh Reshammiya special episode, viewers slammed creators for allegedly altering Pawandeep Rajan’s performance. The singing reality show is now being targeted over its sob stories and overdramatic judges.

Even Sonu Nigam had recently opened up and said Indian Idol and many reality shows sell sob stories for publicity. Aditya Narayan, on the other hand, may have tried to defend the show multiple times. But it seems the viewers are now left furious over the alleged fake stories!

An Indian Idol 12 viewer shared pictures of a downing car and wrote, “Level of singing in Indian Idol”

Another shared a hilarious meme from Golmaal as he wrote, “When #Indianidol12 contestants start singing #IndianIdol Melody of song be like”

“Insane!!! True singer and best amount all the contestants. I better watch something better instead of wasting my time watching this fake show #IndianIdol12,” wrote another.

Insane!!! True singer and best amount all the contestants. I better watch something better instead of wasting my time watching this fake show😡 #indianidol12 https://t.co/Qa7DXZIX9b — INDIAN2020 (@RohitGawale) June 7, 2021

A netizen tweeted, “#indianidol12 #IndianIdolSeason12 #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated. This is really disgusting that removed classical singers and kept unnecessary yodelling and shouting people on the show..sick.”

#indianidol12 #IndianIdolSeason12 #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated. This is really disgusting that removed classical singers and

kept unnecessary yodelling and shouting people on the show..sick — rohit jayawant (@rohit_jayawant) June 7, 2021

Another hilarious tweet witnessed Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani crying to an imaginary contestant sharing, “I was born the day my mother gave birth to me.”

#IndianIdol

Contestant: I was born on the day my mother gave birth to me

Judges: pic.twitter.com/werpDqDFwi — Navya Nair (@navyaaa___) June 13, 2021

A user mocked that Neha Kakkar and the other Indian Idol 12 judges praise contestants even before they start singing.

Judges even before contestant starts to sing: pic.twitter.com/1ImtohGUuQ — Pawan Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@vaayouu) June 14, 2021

