We know that you guys are waiting to see your Khiladi Kumar in action on the silver screen for quite some time now. It has not been possible due to the pandemic. But, now what we are going to tell you might blow your mind off and sweep you off your feet. All you Akshay Kumar fans, take a long breath before we reveal the big news. We finally have details about his much-awaited film Bell Bottom and the most exciting part is that it will be a theatrical release.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Akshay’s film is all set to release on the silver screen, and we are already jumping with joy. It has been more than a year that we saw any A-Lister releasing their film in theatres due to the pandemic. But yet again, Kumar is the first one to take the plunge. Fans love him for this spirit, isn’t it?

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle this morning to officially announce the release date of Bell Bottom and reveal that it will release on the big screen. His tweet read, “I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July” Check out the tweet below:

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar reportedly becomes the first actor whose film Bell Bottom will be releasing in the theatres. After the first lockdown, too, it was Kumar who became the first actor to resume shooting. Despite such stringent conditions and well, the actor kept his promise to entertain his fans.

He might be the only actor who is shooting for back to back projects even during such tough times. Even testing positive for the deadly virus could not stop the man.

Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. How excited are you to witness this film on the big screens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Aamir Khan On Lagaan Not Winning An Oscar: “Of Course, I Was Disappointed & We Would Have Wanted To Win”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube