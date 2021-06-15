Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year on June 14. The actor allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence. He would stay at the apartment with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friend Sidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj amongst others. The residential place is now available for rent all over again! Read on for details.

It was back in December 2019 when SSR shifted to his Bandra residence. He reportedly paid a whopping rent of 4.5 lakhs per month. It is a sea-facing plush apartment that is a dream home for many. Pictures of the same could be seen in many of Rhea Chakraborty’s shoots.

Now, as things move on, so are the resident owners. They have reportedly decided to put the space on lease all over again. And they aren’t at all worried that the place won’t be rented because of the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy that took place.

A source close to Times Of India revealed, “The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant. Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many inquiries. The few interested buyers who have shown up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Owners of the house are sure that the sea-view and the scenic beauty of the house will surely attract many viewers despite the SSR case took the world by storm. “It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we’re expecting renewed interest from expats and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, many Sushant fans were yesterday seen paying tribute to the actor by lighting candles outside his residence.

