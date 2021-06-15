Vikas Gupta recently opened up on his past relationships. There’s no hidden truth about the fact that the actor is a proud bisexual. He’s previously dated Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma amongst others. But many witnessed a surprise when the Ace of Space host claimed that he has also dated late Pratyusha Banerjee. He further claimed the actress came to know about his sexuality only after their breakup. Here’s what her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh has to say about it all.

As many know, Pratyusha Banerjee passed away on 1st April 2016. The Balika Vadhu actress hanged herself to death. Her boyfriend Rahul was accused of abetment to suicide. Many of her friends including Kamya Punjabi, Adah Khan and Vikas even made some shocking allegations.

Now, Rahul Raj Singh is opening up about the claims made by Vikas Gupta. He told Times Of India, “Pratyusha was always open about her relationships. She never hid her personal life. Vikas Gupta is just making use of the situation because the person isn’t alive to respond to his claims. She had told me when we were doing the show Power Couple (2015) that Vikas had proposed to her and she declined it, as she was aware of his sexuality. When I asked her why didn’t take up any project after Balika Vadhu and cash in on the success of her show, she told me that Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later.”

Rahul Raj Singh also accused Vikas Gupta of using Pratyusha Banerjee’s name for publicity. “Pratyusha never dated Vikas, so the question of them parting ways doesn’t arise. In fact, they weren’t even on talking terms after a point. He shouldn’t cook up stories for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive,” he says, adding, “I also don’t appreciate him bringing up my name in his interviews. I don’t think he has anything else to talk about other than me eating chips at the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I find it defamatory and if this doesn’t stop, I will have to legal action against him. All I want to say is that stop using Pratyusha’s name to be in the limelight,” he said.

Vikas Gupta is yet to respond to the latest statement made by Rahul Raj Singh!

