Vikas Gupta in a recent interview has revealed that he dated late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. The Balika Vadhu actress got to know about the producer’s se*uality later and their romance was short-lived. Scroll below to know more.

Vikas also revealed that he has met Pratyusha’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh once.

In an interview with Times Of India, Vikas Gupta revealed that he dated actress Pratyusha Banerjee and that she got to know about his se*uality after they broke up.

“Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don’t want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha Banerjee. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!”

When asked if he met Pratyusha’s ex-boyfriend Rahul, Vikas said, “The visual I remember of Rahul Raj Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people. Pratyusha had dated Makrand (before Rahul Raj Singh) and that was the sweetest relationship of her life.”

Vikas Gupta further added and said, “I think I had, when I went for Pratyusha’s birthday once. She’d invited me. However, I didn’t stay too long as I was not friendly with that group.”

What are your thoughts on Vikas’s relationship with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee? Tell us in the comments below.

