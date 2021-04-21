Yesterday witnessed a really sad day as news of television actress Hina Khan’s father passing away began doing the rounds. Reports suggest that he passed away due to cardiac arrest. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger was in Kashmir shooting for a project. Sadly, she wasn’t even granted privacy during her return to the airport. Vikas Gupta has now slammed media for the same. Read on for details!

Yesterday, videos of Hina at the airport began doing the rounds. The actress could be seen dressed in a blue and white jumpsuit. She paired it up with a denim jacket and covered her face with a mask. As the beauty rushed towards the car, she was mobbed by the media that followed her continuously.

Hina Khan could be repeatedly heard saying “Please let me go” with the pitch getting higher each time. The actress was accompanied by two other people who sat in the car with her. The media persons kept clicking the videos, almost halting the car. Vikas Gupta took to his social media account to call out this behaviour.

Vikas Gupta wrote, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.”

Meanwhile, many other friends from the industry sent condolences to Hina Khan. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli wrote, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family@eyehinakhan”

Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan amongst others paid their respects too.

