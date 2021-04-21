Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She uploaded a picture on Tuesday to inform that she is celebrating the festival of Ashtami with her family after years.

Advertisement

The actress uploaded a picture holding poori-chana on Instagram with the caption: “Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don’t know how many years. #countingtheBlessing.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day of the Navratri festival.

Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day of the Navratri festival.

Radhika Madan will next be seen in the film “Shiddat”, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma Called Ranbir Kapoor ‘Innocent Flirt’: “Kab Karke Nikal Jaata Hai, Kanokan Khabar Nahi Hoti”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube