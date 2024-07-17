Sarfira At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 5): Sees Slight Jump On Tuesday; Crosses 22 Crore Mark

Soaring high with anticipation for Akshay Kumar’s 150th film, Sarfira promised a thrilling journey into aviation. However, the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has yet to achieve liftoff at the box office in its first week. Keep reading to know more!

Sarfira tells the captivating story of Veer (played by Akshay Kumar), a small-town man with a dream bigger than the skies. Driven by an unwavering passion for aviation, Veer relentlessly pursues establishing his own airline, facing numerous obstacles and societal pressures along the way. The film chronicles his struggles against bureaucratic red tape, industry giants, and self-doubt, showcasing his unwavering determination to defy the odds and make his dreams take flight.

Despite a promising opening of 2.5 crore on its first Friday, Sarfira’s box office journey has hit some turbulence. Weekend collections offered a glimmer of hope, with Saturday bringing in 4.25 crore and Sunday 5.25 crore.

However, weekdays proved to be a rough patch, with a significant drop of 72% on Monday (1.45 crore estimates) and a moderate recovery of 34% on Tuesday (1.95 crore estimates). This performance has cast a shadow over the film’s overall prospects, leaving many questioning its potential for a smooth landing.

Released on June 14th, the film has garnered 22.17 crore worldwide after combining 18.17 crore gross India total to 4 crore overseas total.

The film’s underwhelming box office performance could be attributed to competition from other releases—Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 & Kill—and a lack of strong word-of-mouth buzz, which could be contributing to its struggle to find its footing.

Directed by the talented Sudha Kongara and produced by a collaborative effort of Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment, and Cape Of Good Films, Sarfira boasts a stellar cast alongside Akshay Kumar. Radhika Madan takes on the role of Rani, Veer’s pillar of support, while veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas bring their experience to the screen.

Notably, Suriya, the lead actor from the original Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, makes a special appearance in Sarfira, paying homage to the source material.

With its first week in the books, Sarfira’s future remains uncertain. While the film’s core message of perseverance and defying limitations is commendable, it needs to find a way to connect with a wider audience and generate positive word-of-mouth to ensure a successful flight path at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

