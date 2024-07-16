Kill Box Office Day 11: Lakshya's Action Thriller Thrives Amidst Sarfira & Indian 2 Competition; Crosses 35 Cr Worldwide

Lakshya’s action thriller Kill continues to exhibit resilience at the box office, surpassing the 35 crore mark worldwide. The film has performed brilliantly, especially considering its relatively modest budget and the intense competition from other releases.

Domestically, Kill has amassed 16.06 crore in its first eleven days. While the film faced the inevitable Monday slowdown, collecting approximately 0.75 crore, its overall performance remains encouraging. The film’s core audience, primarily the youth, has consistently supported it, particularly in major urban centres.

However, Kill’s overseas performance truly highlights its success. The film has exceeded expectations with a remarkable collection of 16.55 crore from international markets.

Kill’s journey to the box office was significantly boosted by its positive reception at the Toronto International Film Festival. The critical acclaim and audience appreciation translated into strong word-of-mouth, driving international audiences to theatres. This overseas success has been instrumental in pushing Kill’s worldwide total to a commendable 35.50 crore.

Kill’s success story highlights the growing potential of Indian cinema in the global market. As the film continues to make waves, it has undoubtedly placed Lakshya firmly on the map as a rising star in the industry.

As the film continues its second-week run, it will still face challenges from new releases—Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, and the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

